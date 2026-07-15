Tripura launches statewide campaign to boost digital Census self-enumeration

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: As digital self-enumeration for the Census is set to begin on July 17, the Census Directorate of Tripura has launched a massive campaign to ensure that the maximum numbers of people participate in the exercise. The digital self-enumeration process will continue until July 31.

Ratan Biswas, Director of Census Operations in Tripura, said the directorate is organising awareness campaigns at the block, sub-divisional and district levels across the state. Apart from this, officials are visiting various civic bodies and organisations. The state government is also extending full cooperation to ensure maximum public participation in the self-enumeration process and has issued a circular urging all government employees to take part in the Census self-enumeration exercise.

Apart from holding meetings, the Census Directorate is also adopting various other means to create awareness among the public, including video presentations and social media campaigns. It is also releasing social media clips in local languages to reach a wider audience.

The Census Directorate has also opened a help desk with a dedicated mobile number, where people requiring clarification or any other assistance can seek help. Biswas said the Chief Minister will also issue a video message urging people to participate in the self-enumeration process. The Directorate will also approach high-profile dignitaries, including the Governor, the Chief Minister, Padma Shri awardees and other prominent personalities, to encourage participation in self-enumeration. Biswas said this would also send a message to the public about the importance of self-enumeration.

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