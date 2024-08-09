Tragedy in Manipur: Four Kuki-Zo Villagers Killed in Tengnoupal District

IMPHAL: At least four people from the Kuki-Zo community were killed in gun battles with suspected militants early Friday morning in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.
The fights took place around 8 AM in Molnoi Pallel and Molnom villages, which are about 1.5 kilometers apart in the mostly Kuki-Zo area of Pallel.
Reports say that three Kuki-Zo village volunteers and one member of the United Kuki Liberation were killed in the shootout with militants.
After the incident, a police team from Tengnoupal district headquarters was sent to the area to check the situation. The exact number of casualties is still not known, and the Manipur police are working on it.
Manipur Chief Minsietr N Biren Singh, during the assembly budget session, affirmed that the brutality included individuals from a similar local area.
He guaranteed the public that the circumstance is taken care of, with greater security powers shipped off the area. People were urged to remain calm and not spread false information by the Chief Minister.
The Congress party decided to abstain from the remaining sessions of the Manipur Legislative Assembly when it walked out of the assembly on August 9. The dissent was set off by the dismissal of a resolution that required an exhaustive conversation on the ongoing crisis in the state, which has endured almost 15 months.
Former CM and senior Congress pioneer Okram Ibobi Singh drove the walkout and addressed the media, communicating disappointment with the Speaker's choice. He stated that in protest, all five Congress MLAs had left the sixth session.
The dismissal of the resolution and the boycott feature the extending political gap in Manipur. The ongoing crsis and the lack of dialogue in the get together raise worries about the state's future security. The Congress' walkout demonstrates their dissatisfaction and calls for deeper discussions of Manipur's pressing issues.
