Tragedy in Manipur: Four Kuki-Zo Villagers Killed in Tengnoupal District

IMPHAL: At least four people from the Kuki-Zo community were killed in gun battles with suspected militants early Friday morning in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The fights took place around 8 AM in Molnoi Pallel and Molnom villages, which are about 1.5 kilometers apart in the mostly Kuki-Zo area of Pallel.

Reports say that three Kuki-Zo village volunteers and one member of the United Kuki Liberation were killed in the shootout with militants.

After the incident, a police team from Tengnoupal district headquarters was sent to the area to check the situation. The exact number of casualties is still not known, and the Manipur police are working on it.