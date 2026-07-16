Transparent, merit-based recruitment key to public trust, says Manipur CM at MPSC felicitation

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said that a transparent and merit-based recruitment system in government services strengthens public confidence in governance and institutions, reiterating that transparency and fairness remain the state government's foremost priorities.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday attended the felicitation programme for the successful candidates of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 batch, held at a hotel in Imphal.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister lauded the private coaching centre for their unwavering commitment towards nurturing civil service aspirants despite numerous challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Addressing the newly selected MPSC 2022 candidates, the Chief Minister asked whether they had any doubts regarding the lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

Receiving a unanimous response of "No" from the successful candidates, he stated that transparency and fairness remained the government's foremost priority.

CM Singh said he deliberately refrained from contacting or meeting the Chairman of the Manipur Public Service Commission before the declaration of the examination results. He added that he congratulated the Chairman only after the results were announced, as he wanted the entire recruitment process to remain transparent, impartial and free from any external influence.

Expressing satisfaction over the outcome, CM Khemchand Singh said that the government was pleased that the selected candidates have earned their success through merit and possess a clean image.

He also informed that the Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services has been implemented by the BJP-led government in the state with a provision of Rs 2.8 crore annually.

Under the scheme, the top 200 civil service aspirants will receive a full scholarship for their preparation, reaffirming the government's commitment towards encouraging talented youth to join public service.

Retired IAS officer R.K. Nimai Singh, who also addressed the event, congratulated the successful candidates and urged them to uphold integrity, honesty and dedication throughout their careers. He advised them to stay away from corruption, drug abuse and other unethical practices that could tarnish the image of the civil services. Nimai Singh also emphasised that officers selected through the MPSC play a vital role in the state's development as they possess a deep understanding of Manipur's needs and aspirations.

During the programme, the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, felicitated the successful candidates of the MPSC 2022 examination in recognition of their achievement. (IANS)

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