Youth shot dead in Manipur, bus carrying CRPF troopers emptied and burnt

Imphal: A youth was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Tuesday, while a bus carrying CRPF personnel was stopped and torched by mobs at Kangpokpi bazar in Kangpokpi district on Monday night but no one was injured in the incident, officials said. A police official said that the victim’s body was found in the Meijao Mamang Leikai area was found with a bullet wound on the back of the head. Police are probing the incident.

In the second incident, the official said that a bus was proceeding towards Kangpokpi police station when it was stopped by a 200-strong mob, including women, blockading the road at Kangpokpi Bazaar. No one, however, was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against some unknown people. (IANS)

