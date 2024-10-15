Meghalaya-Assam Border Issue: 6 Disputed Areas Resolved, 6 More Under Discussion

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the ongoing border dispute with Assam is being closely monitored in collaboration with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Meghalaya CM mentioned about the significant progress made in this regard during an ANI podcast.

CM Sangma informed that 6 of the 12 disputed areas have been resolved while discussions to resolve the remaining 6 disputed areas are going on.

The root cause of the conflict between the two states dates back to the early 1970s. The lack of clarity in the process of statehood led to unclear geographical boundaries.