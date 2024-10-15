Meghalaya-Assam Border Issue: 6 Disputed Areas Resolved, 6 More Under Discussion
GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has stated that the ongoing border dispute with Assam is being closely monitored in collaboration with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Meghalaya CM mentioned about the significant progress made in this regard during an ANI podcast.
CM Sangma informed that 6 of the 12 disputed areas have been resolved while discussions to resolve the remaining 6 disputed areas are going on.
The root cause of the conflict between the two states dates back to the early 1970s. The lack of clarity in the process of statehood led to unclear geographical boundaries.
According to a report referred by CM Sangma, 12 areas of difference were figured out in 2011-2012, which had officially been approved by the governments of both states. CM Sangma mentioned that some areas are easy to resolve while others remain complicated.
"This dispute cannot go on forever. There have been 26 meetings of chief ministers in the past 25-30 years, yet decisions have only led to maintaining the status quo,” CM Sangma stated.
