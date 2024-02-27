10-km run organized in East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya

Williamnagar: Ahead of the National Science Day on February 28, a 10-km run was organized in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Monday. It was organized with the theme ‘Science for Fitness’ by the District Planning Office, Williamnagar and the District Sports Office and supported by the State Council for Science, Technology & Environment. Around 250 participants took part in this event. In Men’s Category Wish R Marak came 1st, 2nd was Bowash K Sangma and Dream N Marak 3rd. In the Women’s Category Raksilchi A Marak came 1st, Ritimesa N Marak came 2nd and Salmatchi S Sangma came 3rd. Prize money for the winners and certificates were given away after the event, stated a press release.

