15 security companies to be deployed across Shillong for Amit Shah’s visit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Police has drawn up an elaborate security and traffic plan for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Shillong, with around 15 companies of security personnel to be deployed across the city and advisories to be issued on routes to avoid and timings of restrictions.

"Elaborate preparations have been made for the coming of the Union Home Minister, which is slated for October 4 and 5, and advisories will be given by the SP Traffic on which routes to avoid and the timings, so that we will try to cause the least inconvenience," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said on Thursday.

Syiem said traffic management would remain a key focus during the visit, with measures being planned to regulate transport movement and prevent unnecessary congestion. "A lot of meticulous planning has been made considering traffic because that is the biggest concern for traffic, transport movement, so that will be handled meticulously," Syiem said.

He said vehicular stoppages during VVIP movement would be restricted to the minimum time necessary to prevent congestion and possible accidents, while stressing the need for coordination among personnel deployed on the roads. "We'll have to ensure that there is proper communication, there is proper synergy between all policemen who are on the road," Syiem said.

On the security arrangements, he said, "Elaborate security management has been made all along the way, tactical teams and different units have come, so a strength of about 15 companies will be deployed here and so everything is in place."

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Shillong on October 4 and attend the presentation of the President's Police Colour to Meghalaya Police on October 5 from 9 am to 11 am. The programme will also be attended by VDP members, students and other stakeholders, with Syiem appealing to the public to cooperate with the traffic arrangements.

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