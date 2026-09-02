East Khasi Hills links 81% of dog-bite cases to pet dogs, launches strict registration and rabies-control drive

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal on Tuesday said 81 per cent of dog-bite cases in the district were attributed to pet dogs, making responsible pet ownership a key component of the administration's strategy for the elimination of dog-mediated human rabies.

"Eighty-one per cent of the dog-bite cases in the district are from pet dogs," the Deputy Commissioner said. He said pet owners would have to be more responsible to prevent inconvenience to residents, particularly people walking on streets or visiting homes where dogs are kept.

"All the pet owners now have to mandatorily register their pets with the Rongbha Shnongs," the DC said, adding that vaccination records of registered dogs would have to be maintained. The administration will coordinate with community leaders to schedule vaccination drives for pet dogs, with owners required to retain valid vaccination certificates and community leaders supervising vaccination records. "We request the community leaders to kindly fix the date and time," he informed.

The Deputy Commissioner launched the pilot project for the elimination of dog-mediated human rabies at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong, bringing together the enumeration, vaccination, sterilisation and post-sterilisation care of stray dogs, alongside measures to regulate pet ownership and feeding practices.

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