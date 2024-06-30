18th National Statistics Day celebrated at St. Anthony’s College in Shillong

SHILLONG: The National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division), Regional office Shillong, along with the rest of the country, celebrated National Statistics Day in collaboration with St. Anthony’s College, Shillong at the college auditorium on Saturday.

Delivering his speech, as the chief guest of the function, Professor S.K. Jha, HOD, Department of Statistics, North Eastern Hill University highlighted the main objective of celebrating National Statistics day which is to popularize and make people aware of the importance of Statistics. He stated that data is entropic in nature, in its raw form. By arranging the data in some organized form, we get a database which makes it easier to summarize and filter, he added. He presented some examples of data collections and analysis and the importance of the data in making informed decisions.

Delivering his inaugural address speech, Fr. (Dr). Arcadius Puwein, Principal of St. Anthony’s College stressed the importance of data and appreciated the role played by NSSO in collecting the data. He also highlighted on the invaluable contribution of Professor P.C. Mahalanobis and its impact on how data is collected in large scale surveys conducted.

In his keynote address, Shri N. Mohondas Singh, Director and Regional Head, NSSO (FOD) Regional Office Shillong briefed about the life of Professor P.C. Mahalanobis, who is widely accredited to be the ‘Father of the Indian Statistical System’. He highlighted the importance of data in decision making. He informed that the decision made based on hard evidence rather than assumptions, reduces risks and bias. He further mentioned that data driven decision making fosters a culture of accountability and transparency.

The function was also attended by Shri R. Sumer, Deputy Director, DES Meghalaya, Srimati M. Nongrum, Deputy Director, NSSO (FOD) RO Shillong, Shri Prabhata Das, Assistant Director, RO Shillong and Srimati A. Lyngwa, Asst Director, RO Shillong. The presentation on the theme of the Statistics Day 2024 was also presented by Professor Dr. Strong P Marbaniang, St Anthony’s College and Professor D.M. Syiem, Shillong College. Both had mentioned about the importance of data in good decision making. As part of the programme, a Quiz competition was also organized. The students from the different colleges of Shillong had participated in the Quiz programme.

Government of India declared the 29th June to be celebrated as ‘National Statistics Day’ every year in coincidence with his Birth Anniversary. This year, the theme selected for 18th Statistics Day is “Use of Data for Decision Making”. (PIB)

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: National Statistics Day observed in Tawang district (sentinelassam.com)