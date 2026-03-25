25,000 Meghalaya Teachers Must Clear TET by August 2027 or Face Promotion Block

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In Meghalaya, over 25,000 in-service teachers without the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification are racing against a firm statutory deadline, with Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui stating that these teachers must clear the examination by August 31, 2027 to comply with a Supreme Court mandate, underscoring the urgency of adherence to a binding directive that makes the certification compulsory for all elementary educators.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, “Over 25,000 in-service teachers in Meghalaya do not have the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification as these in service teachers have to pass the TET examination by August 31, 2027 to comply with a Supreme Court mandate.”

“The Supreme Court on September 1, 2025 mandated that all teachers — in-service or future — should have TET qualification for elementary education,” Rymbui noted, stressing that the order applies retrospectively.

“All teachers, since the date of appointment, who don’t have TET have to appear and pass,” he said adding that those with as little as five years left in service are included; failure to clear the exam will block promotion.

The Education Department has issued a notification and commenced enrolment for special TET sittings, with examination dates already scheduled as part of an accelerated compliance mechanism.

“I wish all teachers should apply and pass so that if there is any future complication it will not affect them,” Rymbui said.

A notice issued by Director of Educational Research & Training J.U. Kharpuri on March 18 stated that online applications for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) will be open from March 23 to April 9 up to 5 pm, while the examination is tentatively scheduled for May 29.

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