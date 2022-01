288 new Covid cases registered in Meghalaya

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Thursday registered 288 new COVID-19 cases and registered 6 deaths.

The deaths occurred in the East Khasi Hills (3), Eastern West Khasi Hills (2) and South West Khasi Hills (1).

Meanwhile, the State also recorded 361 new recovered cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 85,917.

The tally of active cases has increased to 2,415 the Health Department said in a bulletin.

The total number of fatalities from COVID-19 infection stands at 1,509 so far.

East Khasi Hills has the highest number of active cases with 1,466. West Khasi Hills has 25 cases, East Garo Hills 2, West Garo Hills 422, Ri-Bhoi 183, West Jaintia Hills 75, East Jaintia Hills 32, South West Khasi Hills 24, South Garo Hills 16, North Garo Hills 46, Eastern West Khasi Hills 41 and South West Garo Hills 40.

The 288 new COVID-19 cases which have been detected are from the East Khasi Hills (197), Eastern West Khasi Hills (6), Ri-Bhoi (13), South Garo Hills (7), South West Khasi Hills (5), West Jaintia Hills (6), West Garo Hills (38), North Garo Hills (7), West Khasi Hills (2), South West Garo Hills (5) and East Garo Hills (2).

The 361 recovered cases are from the East Khasi Hills (262), East Jaintia Hills (3), East Garo Hills (1), Eastern West Khasi Hills (1), Ri-Bhoi (7), South Garo Hills (5), South West Garo Hills (1), West Garo Hills (69), West Jaintia Hills (7) and West Khasi Hills (5).

