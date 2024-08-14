30 guests from Meghalaya to join 78th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

Shillong: 30 individuals, along with their families, from Meghalaya will be participating as special guests in the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15. The Government of India has invited over 6,000 special guests from across the country to participate in the celebrations under the theme Viksit Bharat. Among these distinguished guests are 30 individuals from Meghalaya, representing a diverse cross-section of society, including women, youth, and representatives from NITI Aayog and Panchayat Raj. The invited guests have expressed their gratitude and shared their heartfelt messages ahead of the National celebration.

An ASHA Worker Brotibon Mukhim, expressed her appreciation, stating, “I am deeply grateful to the Government for selecting me to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. My message is simple: Be diligent in the work that you do, be resolute and patient, and respect the work you do.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Balalupa Mawlong from the Panchayati Raj Ministry urged, “As a woman and citizen of India, I encourage everyone to join in the celebration and respect our Independence Day which is a special day for the county and its citizens who gained independence from foreign rule. Every citizen is duty-bound to observe and respect the country we live in. Jai Hind!”. She also wished everyone a very happy Independence Day.

Among the youth, a student of Class 5 from J.S. Memorial LP School, in Laitlyngkot, Laaibynta Mylliem shared her excitement about getting a first-time opportunity to travel outside the state, saying, “I am deeply honoured and excited to attend the Independence Day celebration. I look forward to participate and may this day remind us of the love, happiness, and peace we must share with everyone to build a better India. Jai Hind,” stated a press release.

