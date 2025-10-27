35th death anniversary of Capt. Williamson A Sangma observed at GHADC

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The 35th death anniversary of (L) Capt. Williamson A. Sangma, the first Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and the first Chief Minister of Meghalaya, was solemnly observed at the GHADC premises in Tura.

The commemoration was graced by Minister for Tourism, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Timothy D. Shira, as the Chief Guest. Among the dignitaries present were Ampati MLA Miani D. Shira, her husband Daryl William Cheran Momin — the grandson of the late leader — GHADC Chief Executive Member Albinush Marak, Deputy CEM Nikman Ch. Marak, Executive Members, and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony began with a Rashtriya Salute presented by the 2nd MLP Battalion, Goeragre, followed by floral tributes at the statue of the late leader. A minute of silence was observed in his memory. Rev. Rinje N. Sangma, Assistant Professor at HTC, Edenbari, led the gathering in prayer, while members of the Tura Music Academy rendered a musical tribute to the revered statesman.

In his address, Chief Guest Timothy D. Shira paid glowing tributes to Capt. Sangma, calling him “the foremost leader of Garo Hills, a visionary statesman, and the architect of Meghalaya’s political awakening.” Recalling his childhood, he said, “In those days, there was no political organisation in Garo Hills, and it was Capt. Sangma who convened the first meeting of the Garo National Council, bringing together many influential and respected leaders of the time.”

He reminisced that during the post-independence years, when the hill tribes faced challenges of displacement, migration, and cultural assimilation, Capt. Sangma rose in defence of his people and strongly advocated for the protection of the rights, identity, and traditional customs of the tribal communities.

The commemoration concluded with floral tributes at the grave of (L) Capt. Williamson A. Sangma, marking a solemn close to the observance, which served as a poignant reminder of the leader’s monumental contributions to the State and his unwavering dedication to his people.

Earlier in the day, a book release ceremony on the life and legacy of (L) Capt. Williamson A. Sangma was held at Moksh Villa, Tura. The event was graced by Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A. Sangma, as Chief Guest. Authored by Dr. Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the book was unveiled in the presence of officers, family members, and well-wishers.

In his address, the Speaker paid heartfelt tributes to Capt. Sangma, describing him as “a visionary leader whose ideals and statesmanship continue to inspire generations.” He expressed appreciation to Dr. Simons and his team for their work in documenting the life and legacy of the late leader, noting that their research “ensures that Capt. Sangma’s story remains accessible to future generations.”

