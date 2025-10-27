Shillong cantonment redevelopment moves ahead with hawker shift

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a move set to redefine the urban landscape of Shillong, the Cantonment Board has unveiled an ambitious transformation plan aimed at streamlining hawker zones and strengthening civic infrastructure. Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Cantonment Board, Ayush Maurya, said that after the successful relocation of hawkers at Khyndailad (Police Bazar) by the state government, a precedent has been set — and with that success as a model, the focus has now shifted to Jhalupara, where nearly 150 hawkers will be relocated.

“Approximately 150 hawkers are in the Jhalupara area, starting from Mahavir Park up to the Taxi Stand,” Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Cantonment Board, Ayush Maurya, said. “We are in the process of identifying suitable relocation zones for hawkers in consultation with the Urban Affairs Department, because they have already done it and we have a good precedent to follow,” he added.

While two to three sites have already been shortlisted, more decisive action is expected in the coming days. “We have identified two to three areas, but the hawkers also need to agree — we cannot straightaway remove them,” Maurya stated, outlining the Board’s systematic approach to restoring urban order and decongesting critical areas.

Addressing the persistent water crisis that affects Shillong Cantonment, particularly during dry spells, Maurya announced a major infrastructure project — a 5-lakh-litre water storage reservoir — to ensure consistent and adequate water supply for residents.

With hawker rehabilitation, infrastructure expansion, and water security initiatives in the pipeline, the Shillong Cantonment Board appears poised to script a new chapter in the city’s civic rejuvenation drive.

