7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Near Mawpat, Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The search for a missing seven-year-old boy from Lum Myrboh, Nongrah ended in tragedy on Thursday morning when his body was found in a forested area near Mawpat, close to NEIGRIHMS. The child had gone missing around 4 pm on Wednesday, triggering an all-night search by family members, locals, and police.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed that the case is being investigated as a homicide. “All indications point to a homicide and the post-mortem will provide a clearer picture of the kind of injury,” Syiem said. He also indicated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) may be formed due to the severity of the crime involving a child.

Preliminary findings suggest that the boy’s body was placed at the location where it was recovered. A passerby discovered the body around 10:30 am at Lum Rumnong, prompting police to seal the area and begin forensic examinations.

This incident follows another tragic child death in Nongrah last month, involving a 4-year-old girl. While SP Syiem ruled out a direct connection for now, he assured that the police will investigate all angles.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant by installing CCTV cameras, improving public lighting, and closely monitoring children. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to police emergency number 112.

The investigation continues as the police seek to uncover the truth behind a crime that has left Shillong shaken and the Nongrah community in deep grief.

