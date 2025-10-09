Meghalaya: Ri-Bhoi police crack down on drunk driving

CORRESPONDENT

NONGPOH: As the sun set over Nongpoh and dusk descended upon the highway, flashing blue lights soon pierced the night signalling not an accident, but action. Leading from the front, Ri-Bhoi’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) V.S. Rathore took to the streets himself, launching a surprise crackdown on drunk driving and reckless motorists — a rising threat that has claimed far too many lives in recent weeks. What began as a routine evening turned into a night of relentless enforcement. From Nongpoh to Umiam and Umsning, police teams fanned out along the National Highway, flagging down vehicles, testing drivers, and inspecting every suspicious ride. Many were caught flouting traffic laws from drunk driving and overspeeding to using tinted windows and unauthorized LED fittings. By midnight, the message was clear Ri-Bhoi Police meant business. Rs 5.28 lakh in fines were collected in Nongpoh alone, while the district-wide tally soared to nearly Rs 8 lakh. The drive, which began at 7 pm and continued till the early hours, was not just about penalties but prevention, a determined push to save lives and restore discipline on Meghalaya’s roads. “Every life lost on the road is one too many,” said SSP Rathore, reaffirming his commitment to making Ri-Bhoi’s highways safer.

