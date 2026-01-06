8 M’laya girls head to South Korea for International Taekwondo Camp

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: They are minors by age, but their grit, discipline and confidence tell a far bigger story. In a powerful testament to Meghalaya’s rising sporting spirit, eight girl students from Loreto Convent School, Shillong, have been selected for the prestigious International Taekwondo Winter Camp in South Korea—marking a historic moment for the state.

This landmark achievement places Meghalaya firmly on the global taekwondo map. Of the 15 students selected from across India, more than half—eight girls—hail from Shillong, underlining the state’s growing dominance in martial arts and the emergence of young female athletes ready to compete on the world stage.

The high-intensity winter camp, scheduled from January 8 to January 16, 2026, will be held in Seoul and Jeju Island under the aegis of the Jeju Taekwondo Association. The selected students will undergo advanced technical and tactical training under international experts, gaining exposure to global best practices in a sport that demands both mental strength and physical excellence.

