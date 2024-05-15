ADG NER Directorate NCC felicitates drill competition winners in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: NCC Group Headquarters in Shillong recently hosted a prestigious Drill Competition, marking a significant event that showcased the discipline and dedication of cadets from the North East's seven sister states. The gruelling Drill competition was organized by 2 Meghalaya Battalion NCC Shillong Group from 10 May to 13 May 2024 with an impressive turnout with 35 teams participating, reflecting the enthusiasm and commitment of the 35 NCC units participating from 7 NCC groups, of NER Dte. This event has showcased the dedication, discipline, and teamwork of our young leaders and was a testament to the skills and hard work of the cadets across all three services - Army, Navy, and Air Force - as they competed with zeal and demonstrated their best performances.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, Major General Gagan Deep, ADG NCC NER Directorate, honoured the winners at David Hall, APS Shillong. 2 Meghalaya Battalion NCC's Drill Contingent achieved a commendable Silver Medal among the 35 competing teams while JUO Hamarbathmu Marshiang Bai of Synod College bagged the Second Position amongst the Senior Division Cadets in the Drill Competition.

Major General Gagan Deep commended the cadets for their contributions to nation-building, emphasizing the values of character, comradeship, and selfless service. He highlighted the role of the NCC in fostering a dynamic and disciplined youth cadre in the North East, who has been making remarkable contributions in various spheres of life.

Looking ahead, the winning teams are set to join the NCC Republic Day Contingent, a prestigious opportunity that comes with the challenge of undergoing rigorous training to deliver an impeccable performance. The felicitation event concluded with the vibrant rendition of the NCC song, symbolizing the spirit and unity of the cadets, followed by a tea session that allowed for personal interactions, further strengthening the bonds within the NCC community.

