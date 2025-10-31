After Zenith’s return, another former MLA set to rejoin Congress in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The power corridors of Meghalaya are abuzz with intrigue as the state's political landscape braces for yet another seismic shift. Following the dramatic homecoming of former TMC Vice-President and brother of former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma - Zenith Sangma - to the Congress, the wheels of realignment seem to be spinning faster than ever. Reliable sources have revealed that a former legislator, who had switched to the BJP some time ago, is now preparing to return to the Congress fold, eyeing a comeback through the upcoming GHADC elections.

The move, likely to crystallize before November 15, signals a deeper churn in Meghalaya's political calculus - one driven by shifting loyalties and renewed confidence within the Congress camp. Party insiders suggest that the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is experiencing a strategic revival, buoyed by a string of influential defections that could alter the balance of power ahead of key local polls. Even sitting MDCs are reportedly poised to align with the Congress next month, as the grand old party appears to be quietly orchestrating a calculated resurgence - converting political disillusionment into tactical consolidation.

