Akon Performs in Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, Leaves Crowd Wanting More

Global artist Akon on Friday night performed at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

He did not leave any chance to mesmerize the audience with his voice. From 'Smack That' to 'Lonely', Akon turned the crowd nostalgic by crooning his iconic songs.

He also took to Instagram and shared fans' videos from his gig last night.

Akon captioned one of the images as, "@cherryblossomfest #india."

His performance was followed by an electric show by legendary group Boney M on their "Farewell Tour".

The festival was inaugurated Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER (Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region) Jyotiraditya Scindia and tourism minister of Meghalaya Paul Lyngdoh.

Earlier this year, Akon set the stage on fire with his special performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.On day three of the gala event, Akon also performed his hit track 'Chammak Challo' from the sci-fi action thriller film 'Ra.One' which got superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to shake a leg on the dance floor.

Taking to Instagram, Akon shared a video of his performance at the grand event which he captioned, "Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radihka. Unforgettable evening."

The video also featured a glimpse of King Khan hugging his daughter Suhana on the stage with his wife Gauri by his side and the 'Dabangg' actor playing the drums. (ANI)

