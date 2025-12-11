Alignment for Mawlyngkhung–Assam 4-lane highway in advanced stage: Prestone Tynsong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amidst a major infrastructure push in Meghalaya, the survey for the ambitious 4-lane highway stretching from Mawlyngkhung to the Assam border is reported to be in an advanced stage, with the state Government confident of finalizing the alignment within the next few months. The project, crucial for seamless connectivity and regional development, is set to transform transport logistics across the area, promising faster travel and improved trade linkages.

Deputy Chief Minister Incharge PWD Prestone Tynsong said, “The survey is in advance stage and we have instructed the stakeholders like forest, MEDCL, MMCPL and PHE to work closely with each other because we have to think about utility shifting and we also need to think about the shifting of water pipelines and so on and so forth. The survey is well in advance and I am very confident within few months from now they will be able to finalize the entire alignment from Mawlyngkhung right to the border of Assam.”

With coordinated efforts among multiple agencies, the project reflects the state government’s commitment to addressing logistical bottlenecks and ensuring smooth execution of large-scale road infrastructure initiatives.

