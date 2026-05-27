Army’s four-legged warriors steal spotlight at ‘Exercise PRAGATI 2026’ in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Amid high-intensity tactical drills and multinational military training during 'Exercise PRAGATI 2026' in Meghalaya, the Indian Army's highly trained canine warriors emerged as a distinctive force multiplier, showcasing their specialised skills alongside armed forces personnel from 12 friendly nations.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the army dogs trained alongside troops from friendly foreign countries, showcasing their role in modern military operations and enhancing interoperability in a multinational environment.

From IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) detection and tracking to intervention operations, the K9 teams demonstrated how trained military dogs remain an invaluable asset in high-risk operational scenarios, he said.

According to the official, the display included 'Alan', a Belgian 'Malinois' assault dog; 'Victor', a Rampur Hound tracker dog; and 'Deo', a Labrador explosive detection dog. Each showcased a specialised skill set, reflecting the versatility, discipline and mission readiness of Indian Army K9 teams.

Lt Col Rawat said that a key highlight was the participation of India's indigenous breed, the 'Rampur Hound', represented by 'Victor'. Known for climatic adaptability, resilience and disease resistance, indigenous breeds are increasingly being integrated into operational roles, strengthening the Indian Army's move towards self-reliance under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The K9 warriors also demonstrated their operational relevance across varied terrains, from deserts to glaciers, underlining their adaptability and effectiveness in diverse conditions.

Whether detecting explosives, tracking hostile movement or supporting intervention teams, these dogs bring speed, instinct, courage and loyalty to the battlefield, the spokesman pointed out. He said that the exercise also featured robotic dogs, highlighting the evolving interface between trained animals and emerging technology in future military operations.

"Together, the robotic platforms and K9 warriors presented a compelling picture of tradition and technology working in tandem to enhance operational effectiveness. At Exercise PRAGATI 2026, the K9 warriors stood out as silent force multipliers, embodying courage, loyalty and readiness," Lt Col Rawat said.

Meanwhile, the multilateral military exercise, PRAGATI 2026, involving armed forces personnel from 12 friendly nations, commenced on May 20 at the Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya.

The two-week-long exercise -- PRAGATI 2026 -- has brought together participants from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam to strengthen regional cooperation, interoperability and strategic coordination among the participating countries. (IANS)

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