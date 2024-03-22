Assam Rifles successfully concluded National integration tour for remote school children

A CORRESPONDENT

Srikona: Assam Rifles successfully concluded a nine-day National Integration Tour for children from remote schools under Operation SADBHAVANA from March 12 to March 20, 2024.

The Assam Rifles concluded that the tour with Shillong, Guwahati and Tezpur, where children from remotely located Cachar, Tamenglong and Noney districts of Assam and Manipur were seen participating, stated an official release. The closing ceremony took place at Assam Rifles Headquarters, Srikona, Assam, where 28 students accompanied by their teaching staff shared their enriching experiences from the journey. Srikona on March 12, 2024, the tour provided an opportunity for the participants to explore various culturally and scientifically significant sites such as Laitlum Canyon in Shillong, Assam State Zoo, Museum, and Planetarium in Guwahati, as well as Aganigarh and Nameri National Park in Tezpur, further added the official release.

The primary focus of this tour was to broaden the academic horizons of these rural youth population, enabling them to gain insights into the diverse cultures and scientific advancements of our nation. The tour was definitely buckled up with patriotic support of Indian soldiers, envisioned to inculcate national pride within each participant. (ANI)

