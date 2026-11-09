Bernard Marak dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ allegations, cites SIR in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: BJP vice-president and MDC Bernard N Marak has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote theft" as baseless, arguing that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Meghalaya has exposed questionable entries and highlighted the need for periodic verification of voters.

In a statement, Marak said the SIR exercise had identified suspected doubtful voters, non-permanent residents, individuals whose names appeared in multiple locations and voters whose eligibility required verification. He maintained that such scrutiny was particularly important in a border State like Meghalaya, where concerns over illegal immigration and the alleged inclusion of ineligible voters had persisted for years. He also claimed that irregularities in electoral rolls had been removed through the revision exercise.

"Rahul Gandhi's allegation without evidence is merely an accusation. Those who repeatedly cry 'vote theft' must understand that in a constitutional democracy, claims carry weight only when supported by proof," Marak said, challenging those making such allegations to submit evidence before the Election Commission or the courts.

Describing electoral roll verification as a safeguard rather than an attack on democracy, Marak said political criticism was welcome but allegations without evidence could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions. "Democracy runs on evidence, not propaganda. Truth requires proof. Allegations require substantiation," he said.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three TMC MDCs defect to NPP, raising questions over party's grassroots strength