Bernard Marak panel alerts centre on alleged uranium extraction in Garo Hills

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak has informed the Centre about alleged illegal uranium extraction in the Garo Hills region. The disclosure comes as part of a fact-finding report submitted by Marak’s committee to the central leadership, which primarily focused on rampant illegal coal mining in the state.

The report, already in the Centre’s possession, is said to have triggered internal enquiries. Marak’s team, after multiple site inspections across coal depots and mining areas, observed systematic tip-offs before official raids, allowing illegal operators to evade scrutiny. The committee’s findings suggest a possible nexus between certain authorities and coal traders, prompting the BJP to forward the report for central investigation.

During the coal inquiry, the committee also uncovered information pointing to illegal extraction of uranium in South Garo Hills. Preliminary findings indicate that the radioactive mineral is being transported in small quantities by private parties using high-end vehicles, beyond the purview of government machinery. Villagers reportedly witnessed such activities, including an incident involving a private vehicle allegedly ferrying uranium ore.

While the uranium findings remain in their initial stage, the committee has included references to these activities in its report, leaving scope for deeper investigation by the concerned ministry. The primary focus of the submission remains on illegal coal mining operations in Garo Hills, though Marak has urged central authorities to take cognizance of the uranium angle and expand the scope of inquiry accordingly.

