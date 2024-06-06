BIS Guwahati Branch Office held interactive session of stakeholders at Shillong

Shillong: The BIS Guwahati Branch Office on Wednesday held an interactive session of stakeholders, industries, academia and laboratories with Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS Director General, Bureau India Standards (BIS) at Shillong. Pravin Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya attended the programme along with other officials.

Addressing the event, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, IAS Director General, BIS focused on the importance of quality consciousness in products and processes, emphasizing the role of certified standards in promoting quality. He stressed on the significance of creating awareness and sensitization around standards, as well as compliance with quality control orders for manufacturers. Tiwari also discussed various BIS initiatives such as Hallmarking, the BIS CARE app, and important standards for everyday products.

Additionally, Tiwari elaborated on the significance of Product Certification (ISI mark), Management Systems Certification, Hallmarking of Gold and Silver Jewellery, and Laboratory Services, aiming at benefiting both industries and consumers.

The interaction aims to foster collaboration and discuss key issues related to the massive initiatives undertaken by BIS for propagation of Standard Promotional Activities in various sectors of the economy to build a robust quality ecosystem. The session deliberated on various schemes of BIS for safeguarding the interest of the consumers, stated a press release.

