BJP Eyes Solo Rule in Meghalaya, Says A.L. Hek After Meeting Amit Shah

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior BJP legislator A.L. Hek said the party was working to strengthen its organisation and form its own government in Meghalaya after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Hek said he discussed the political situation in the State and the BJP's plans to emerge as a strong and independent political force. He also discussed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Bill and its implications for Christian organisations and stakeholders.

Hek said Shah had met at least 35 Christian forums and leaders on the issue and that the Bill had been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He added that Shah would invite Christian stakeholders for further discussions after the JPC process.

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