BJP Will Retain Assam, Defections Are Normal Politics: Meghalaya's A.L. Hek

Senior Meghalaya BJP legislator A.L. Hek has pushed back against the idea that political defections ahead of the Assam elections pose any serious threat to the BJP's prospects — describing such movements as a routine and unavoidable feature of Indian electoral politics.

Speaking on Friday, Hek invoked the term "Ayaram Gayaram" — a phrase that has been part of Indian political vocabulary for decades — to characterise the pattern of leaders switching parties when they are denied tickets or feel sidelined during election season.

"During elections, you will always see 'Ayaram Gayaram'. Not all leaders can be satisfied," he said, adding that leaders move both into and out of the BJP as part of this broader political churn — and that no party is exempt from it.

Also Read: Meghalaya Youth Leader Questioned Over Alleged Inflammatory Speech