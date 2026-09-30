‘BJP Ka Saath Bhai Bhai’: Shullai’s Remarks Ahead of Meghalaya Polls Spark Questions

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: "BJP ka saath Bhai Bhai" - was senior BJP legislator and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai hinting at the National People's Party? The question has emerged in Meghalaya's political circles after Shullai criticised political parties and specifically cautioned people against what he described as false political narratives targeting the BJP two to three months before elections. He alleged that such parties subsequently entered into political arrangements with the BJP after the polls.

"Do not trust false political parties against BJP two-three months before elections. After elections, these political parties come and join hands like 'BJP ka saath Bhai Bhai'," he told media persons in Shillong.

The pointed remark has assumed political significance in the context of Meghalaya's coalition politics, with the BJP being a constituent of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government. However, Shullai did not name any political party while making the statement, leaving the specific target of his remarks open to interpretation.

His comments have nevertheless put the spotlight on the State's fluid political alignments, where parties can adopt sharply different positions during an election campaign and subsequently explore coalition arrangements after the results.

Shullai also linked the BJP's political appeal to its position at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that political parties seek proximity to the BJP because of its role in the Union Government.

"To get milk and honey, they have to join BJP because we are running the government under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi," he said.

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