BJP Meghalaya Non-Committal on Woman Candidate for Shillong By-Election

As debate around the Women's Reservation Bill continues to dominate national politics, the BJP in Meghalaya has stopped short of committing to field a woman candidate in the upcoming by-election to the Shillong Parliamentary constituency — a seat that has not seen a BJP woman nominee in over 26 years.

The last time the party fielded a woman candidate in Meghalaya was in 1998, when Dr Elizabeth Laitflang was nominated for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat.

Party Prabhari Deflects Question on Woman Candidate

Addressing media in Shillong on Monday, BJP Meghalaya Prabhari Anil Antony said the selection of candidates was not a decision that rested with any single person, and depended on multiple factors involving both state and central leadership.

When specifically asked about the possibility of nominating a woman candidate, Antony said he was not aware of any such development.

He said several candidates would apply, and that the party's central election committee, along with state and national leadership, would take the final call to ensure the strongest possible candidate was put forward.

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