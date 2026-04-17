Meghalaya: BJP eyes expansion as three former legislators likely to join in May

SHILLONG: In a move that signals a push to widen its political footprint ahead of upcoming electoral battles, the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is anticipating a fresh round of inductions next month, with as many as three former legislators expected to join the party. The development underscores intensifying political realignments in the State, even as parties begin positioning themselves for future contests.

While maintaining a guarded stance on the specifics, State BJP spokesperson M. Kharkrang indicated that discussions are underway and that the party is preparing for a round of political joinings in May, even as he refrained from confirming the exact number. "We do expect joinings to be held in the month of May; how many, I will not be able to tell you in case it does not reach the figure I have mentioned. Yes, we are expecting there will be some joinings in the month of May," he said.

When asked about the likely induction of three former legislators, Kharkrang said the talks remain at a preliminary stage and are yet to culminate. "Talks are there; till the time they actually join, I cannot say with 100 per cent certainty," he stated, indicating that the process is still evolving.

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