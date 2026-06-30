BJP pushes for ILP in Meghalaya, seeks Eighth Schedule status for Khasi and Garo

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) renewed its demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, while calling for a balanced regulatory framework to protect indigenous interests without affecting tourism and interstate movement.

Cabinet Minister and BJP legislator AL Hek said the party and the state government were pursuing the ILP demand but stressed that its implementation should not impose excessive restrictions on legitimate travel and economic activity.

He said any ILP mechanism must ensure smooth transit through Meghalaya, particularly for travellers passing through the state to other destinations in the Northeast.

Hek also reiterated the party's demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, stating that the BJP had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.

He said languages fulfilling the required criteria should be given priority for constitutional recognition and added that no response had yet been received from the Centre.

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