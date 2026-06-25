Meghalaya BJP seeks stronger mechanism to check illegal infiltration amid ILP demand

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As demands for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya continue to gain traction, the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it has approached the Centre seeking stronger safeguards to curb illegal infiltration, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal immigration.

“Regarding the demand raised with the Centre, I am not saying it has to be the ILP, but some mechanism must be in place to check illegal infiltration. We have already informed the Centre about this,” said Rikman G. Momin, State BJP President.

The Meghalaya BJP president said the State leadership has already raised the issue with the Central Government and stressed the need for an effective mechanism to regulate and monitor illegal entry into the State. His remarks come amid growing demands from various quarters for the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya, with concerns over illegal immigration continuing to dominate public discourse. While not specifically advocating the ILP, the BJP leadership maintained that stronger safeguards are required to address the issue and protect the interests of the State.

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