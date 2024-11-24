BJP spokesperson calls for strategic overhaul post-Gambegre bye-election loss

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: BJP chief spokesperson M Kharkrang on Saturday emphasized the need for a revamp in the party’s election campaigning strategy in Meghalaya following its defeat in the Gambegre by-election.

Speaking to reporters, Kharkrang acknowledged that multiple factors contributed to the party’s loss and highlighted the need to counter the recurring use of the “religion card” during elections.

“The next step is to sit down, introspect, and find out what went wrong. Probably, we might have to change our strategy—how we campaign here in Meghalaya—because many times, every time elections are there, there’s a play of the religion card. Now we have to counter that,” he said.

Kharkrang admitted that the party attempted to address this issue in the 2023 elections but added, “I think there is a lot more for us to do.”

Outlining the way forward, he said, “All the senior leaders of the state party will sit down, be honest, and look into what the drawbacks are. Then, we have to take corrective actions before the next elections.”

On whether the BJP’s development agenda resonates with the public, Kharkrang remarked, “There’s a lot of work for us to do. When you speak to people, everyone agrees that if the BJP government is there, development will come because they compare how other states are progressing. But just before the election, at the very last moment, the religion card comes into play.”

He concluded, “This has been happening for a long time, and for the next election, we have to really work out how to counter this.” The BJP’s loss in Gambegre has prompted the party to reconsider its approach, as it aims to strengthen its position in Meghalaya ahead of future elections.

Also Read: Meghalaya: NPP Leads After First Round of Counting in Gambegre By-Poll