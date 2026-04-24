BJP Targets 10–15 Seats in Meghalaya, Five From Shillong in 2028 Polls

SHILLONG — The BJP in Meghalaya is setting ambitious targets for the 2028 Assembly elections, with senior legislator A.L. Hek declaring on Thursday that the party aims to win between 10 and 15 seats statewide — with at least five of those coming from Shillong town.

"We are going to expand the BJP across Meghalaya. Every senior leader and karyakarta is working very sincerely to reach all parts of the state," Hek told media persons in Shillong.

Shillong as a Key Battleground

Hek was particularly emphatic about the party's prospects in Shillong, where the BJP sees urban constituencies as a stronghold it can meaningfully contest.

"In Shillong town, we will win at least five seats this time," he said, framing the town as central to the party's broader expansion narrative in the state.

He indicated that the party's outreach efforts are being directed at both urban and rural constituencies, as part of a long-term strategy to build a statewide presence rather than relying on pockets of support.

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