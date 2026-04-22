Shillong Lok Sabha By-Election: BJP Has Seven Ticket Aspirants So Far

SHILLONG — With the Shillong Lok Sabha by-election drawing closer, the BJP's Meghalaya unit is seeing a growing queue of ticket aspirants — a sign that internal preparations are well underway.

Meghalaya BJP State President Rikman G Momin told media persons in Shillong that seven names have so far emerged within the party, and indicated the number could still rise.

Names to Be Sent to Central Leadership

Momin said the state unit is currently completing formalities and will forward the proposed names to the party's central leadership once directions are received from above.

The final call on candidature will rest with the central leadership, as is standard practice for the BJP in parliamentary seat selections.

Momin noted that seven aspirants represent the highest number the party has seen for this seat so far.

By-Election Triggered by MP's Passing

The by-election was necessitated by the death of sitting MP Ricky A J Syngkon, who passed away on February 19, 2026 — less than two years after winning the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His death left the Shillong parliamentary constituency vacant, setting the stage for a fresh electoral contest in one of Meghalaya's most closely watched constituencies.

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