BJP to renew outreach to Mukul Sangma, claims four sitting MLAs in touch ahead of 2028 polls

SHILLONG: In a significant political development ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, senior Meghalaya BJP legislator A.L. Hek said he will once again approach former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He reiterated the party's intent to expand its base by reaching out to key leaders across party lines, even as he claimed that several sitting legislators are already in contact with the party, indicating possible shifts in the state's political landscape.

Stating that Dr Mukul Sangma has not rejected the offer, Hek said Sangma has asked for some time to consider it and that the party has decided to give him space before approaching him again.

Talking to media persons in Shillong, Hek said, "Dr Mukul Sangma has not said yes or no, but he has asked for some time to think. So we have given him space to think. We will approach him again at an appropriate time."

It may be mentioned that several political parties have recently approached former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma, who is considered one of the tallest political leaders in Meghalaya. Keeping his cards close to his chest, Sangma is reportedly studying the political situation. There are reports that he is in touch with some Congress leaders while weighing the option of forming his own regional party.

Meanwhile, the senior BJP legislator further claimed that as many as four sitting legislators are in touch with him and may join the saffron party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Talking to media persons in Shillong, Hek said, "These four legislators are from different political parties, both regional and national, and are in touch with us regarding joining the BJP ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. Last year, we contacted him, but he said he needed some time to think, so we are giving him that space. The time will come. I do not know when, but we will let him think first. We will approach him again and also reach out to others. About four sitting legislators are in touch with me. The BJP's doors are always open."

"It is not only the former legislators joining the BJP; a few sitting MLAs are also already in touch with me and are likely to join ahead of the Assembly elections. They are senior MLAs from different political parties," the BJP legislator said.

"In Meghalaya, we have our own strategy to organise the party, and Assam has its own strategy. As a national party, the BJP has many experienced leaders to organise the party," he added.

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