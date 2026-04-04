BJP vs NPP Battle Brews in South Tura Ahead of 2028 Meghalaya Polls

The South Tura Assembly Constituency is emerging as one of the most closely watched political battlegrounds in Meghalaya, with speculation mounting over a high-stakes face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National People's Party ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
Senior BJP legislator AL Hek has signaled the party's intent early, asserting that BJP State Vice President Bernard N Marak is a strong contender against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma — and that the party is gearing up for an aggressive, leadership-driven campaign.
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Hek was direct in his assessment of Marak's electoral standing, pushing back against any perception of him as a lightweight candidate.
"Even Bernard is not a small or weak candidate; he is also a very strong candidate and a sitting MDC. He will ensure victory in the 2028 Assembly elections and put in all his might," Hek said.
The remarks are widely seen as a calculated move by the BJP to consolidate its political presence in the Garo Hills — a region central to Meghalaya's broader electoral arithmetic.
Beyond the immediate contest, Hek pointed to Marak's sustained ground-level work as evidence of a leader building for the long haul.
"Bernard Marak, no doubt, has been working very hard. I have seen him; he is always there for the BJP, and I am sure he will one day be a big leader of BJP Meghalaya, particularly in Garo Hills," he said.
The comments suggest the BJP is not just eyeing South Tura as a single seat to win, but as a springboard for deeper influence across the Garo Hills region.
South Tura holds outsized political significance in Meghalaya. A direct contest between Marak and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma — if it materialises — would likely become the defining storyline of the 2028 state elections.
With electoral fault lines crystallising this early, both the BJP and NPP can be expected to intensify their ground operations in the constituency well before the election cycle formally begins.