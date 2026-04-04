BJP vs NPP Battle Brews in South Tura Ahead of 2028 Meghalaya Polls

Hek was direct in his assessment of Marak's electoral standing, pushing back against any perception of him as a lightweight candidate.

"Even Bernard is not a small or weak candidate; he is also a very strong candidate and a sitting MDC. He will ensure victory in the 2028 Assembly elections and put in all his might," Hek said.

The remarks are widely seen as a calculated move by the BJP to consolidate its political presence in the Garo Hills — a region central to Meghalaya's broader electoral arithmetic.