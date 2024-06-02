Bodies of landslide victims retrieved in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Authorities on Friday afternoon has been able to retrieve the remaining three bodies of individuals who died in a landslide on May 30. The names of the victims are, Phisar Nongrum 75 years, Kynmaw Syngai 70 years, his wife Benti Riahtam 60 years and their son Lumlang Riahtam 16 years.

Authorities said that the bodies have been exempted from post mortem. Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District, SC Sadhu informed that the next of kin of the victims were given Rs. 4 lakh each as compensation. Personnel of the Search and Rescue Team(SRT), Fire and Emergency Service, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were involved in the rescue operation.

