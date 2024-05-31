Cyclone Remal: Four more killed in Meghalaya landslide

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Four people were killed on May 30 morning when a landslide brought down two houses in Nongpdiang village under Shella Block, East Khasi Hills district. According to authorities, the incident happened between 3 am and 6 am.

In a late report received on May 30 the authorities said that the heavy rains which lashed the state due to the cyclone Remal and coupled with an earthquake which hit Meghalaya on Wednesday evening could have triggered the landslide.

Authorities said that initially a house which situated on top came down and covered the second house which was below it.

In the first house one person P. Nongrum (75) died while in the second house, three persons were killed - these include, K. Syngai (70) his wife B. Riahtam (60) and their son L. Riahtam (16). Till the filing of this report, authorities informed that so far one body has been retrieved from the site.

Meanwhile, The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills has ordered closure of vehicular traffic on the stretch of National Highway-6 at Lumshnong due to the severe damage of the road caused by heavy rain. According to the order light vehicles can take the route from Star Cement campus.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately repair the road so that traffic can resume.

