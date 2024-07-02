Border Security Force-Border Guard Bangladesh meeting held in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Frontier Headquarter, Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya is hosting the Inspectors General BSF-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Level Border Co-Ordination Conference’ from July 1 to 4. The conference is held bi-annually between the two border guarding forces to discuss various issues of mutual interest for effective border management.

These includes, joint efforts against cross-border crime, pending development works in the border region and measures to prevent illegal cross-border movement will be discussed between the two forces

On the opening day, the delegation of BGB was warmly welcomed by senior officers of BSF at Integrated Check Post Dawki and further the delegation reached Umpling BSF campus.

The BGB delegation consisting of 13 members is headed by Mohammad Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander of South East Region, Chattogram.

From BSF, the Indian delegation is headed by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS IG BSF Tripura Frontier along with 12 members from Meghalaya, Silchar and Tripura Frontiers of BSF.

Representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and Narcotics Control Bureau will also attend the conference. The conference will culminate on July 4 with the signing of Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) by the leaders of both the delegations.

