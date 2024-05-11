Border Security Force (BSF) catches two with Bangladeshi notes at international border

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: On May 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals with Bangladeshi currency at the international border. The total amount confiscated from their possession totaled to Bangladeshi currency value oft 3,40,000 Taka near the International border of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

According to a press statement from the BSF, acting on specific tip-off, troops of 4th battalion of the BSF conducted a special operation near the bordering area of Nayabazar border outpost.

"During the operation, BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of two Indian nationals along the Indo-Bangladesh border," the statement added.

Upon conducting a search, the BSF recovered a bag containing 3,40,000 Bangladeshi Taka in the denomination of 500 and after that apprehended both.

During preliminary questioning, both have revealed their identities as Balanus Mawroh of Nongjri Wahsier village and Enterness Khongsni of Nongjritluh village of East Khasi Hills district.

The BSF stated that the Bangladeshi currency carried by them was meant for cross-border illegal activities. The apprehended persons and seized currency were handed over to Pynursla police station for further legal action.

Also Read: Border Security Force (BSF) jawan dies in ‘accidental’ shooting from his own gun

Also Watch: