Border Security Force in Meghalaya apprehends brown sugar smugglers once again

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya on May 24 apprehended two Indian nationals along the border with Bangladesh and seized huge quantity of brown sugar from them meant to be smuggled into the neighbouring country .

A press statement issued by the BSF stated that its troops intercepted a vehicle loaded with a huge quantity of brown sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh and also apprehended two Indian Nationals near Kuliang bordering area under East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

“Based on specific information, BSF troops identified and intercepted a truck loaded with 24,000 kgs of brown sugar in the Kuliang bordering area,” the BSF statement read.

According to the BSF upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce any valid documents pertaining to the consignment of sugar. The seized brown sugar and both apprehended persons were handed over to the customs office Badarpur for further legal proceedings, the official press release mentioned.

Also Read: Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Cachar district (sentinelassam.com)