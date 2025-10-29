BSF intensifies vulnerability mapping, prioritizes completion of 31-km fencing of unfenced border in West Jaintia Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vulnerability mapping along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya and is focusing on erecting fencing along a 31-kilometre stretch of the unfenced border in West Jaintia Hills district - identified as a major area of concern. The BSF is working in close coordination with the respective district administration and the state government to expedite the process and plug security gaps along sensitive stretches of the frontier.

BSF Inspector General of the Meghalaya Frontier, O.P. Upadhyay, said, "In the recent past, we have been able to fence more than 15-18 kilometres of border areas, and fencing work is ongoing along around 10 kilometres. Still, more than 37-38 kilometres remain unfenced, including approximately 12 kilometres of areas located off the nalas and rivers." He added that about 32 kilometres of fencing will be taken up on a priority basis, while the remaining 10-12 kilometres will be covered in the second phase.

Highlighting the key challenge, the IG stated, "Some of the patches are in East Khasi Hills and some in West Jaintia Hills, but primarily around 31 kilometres of the stretch in West Jaintia Hills is a cause of concern. We are actively working in close coordination with the respective district administration and the state of Meghalaya, and we hope to begin erecting fencing in these areas very soon."

Upadhyay emphasised that completing the fencing is a top priority while adhering to due procedures. "Our priority is to complete the fencing as early as possible, but there are certain procedures and rules and regulations that must be followed. We are working on that and will see how best we can remove the impediments and how quickly we can complete the fencing," he said.

He further underlined that the BSF conducts regular vulnerability assessments to maintain a robust security grid. "The process of border security involves regular vulnerability assessments of sensitive areas, and accordingly, we deploy our manpower and resources. This is a continuous process, and we are doing it regularly," Upadhyay noted.

Considering the state's complex topography marked by rivers, nalas, trenches, and deep gorges, the BSF constantly adapts its security strategy. "We are mainly focusing on the entire border area. You are aware that the Meghalaya border with Bangladesh is full of rivers, nalas, trenches, and gorges, so we cannot leave any area unchecked. We regularly assess each area based on crime patterns, terrain, events, and even rainfall, and take action accordingly," he said.

On the issue of unfenced zones, the IG added, "Yes, as a natural corollary, the unfenced areas are given more importance. Besides the lack of fencing, we also evaluate the location of border populations, villages situated along the border, local road networks, business areas, availability of huts, and connectivity with Bangladesh. All these factors are evaluated during our vulnerability assessments."

