ASI Reveals 2nd Century BCE Township in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills

SHILLONG: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unveiled remarkable findings from its excavations at Vadagokugiri in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills, revealing the existence of a major ancient township and religious centre dating back to the 2nd century BCE.

Informing about the discovery, the ASI stated on social media, “Excavations conducted by ASI’s Pre-History Branch at Vadagokugiri in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills during 1991-92 revealed the remains of a major ancient township and religious centre dating from the 2nd century BCE. Situated on hilltops made of red loam and lateritic soil towards the east of the Brahmaputra River, Vadagokugiri was a well-fortified urban settlement and shows the evidence of a blend of Buddhism and Hinduism.”

The site features extensive fortifications with bastions, gateways and a moat, enclosing temples, tanks, and habitation zones. The wall evolved through at least three phases, with earlier mud ramparts later reinforced with burnt brick. Excavations also revealed the first stupa in Meghalaya, a three-tiered brick structure with elaborately designed steps and decorative elements. The flight of steps leading up to the stupa is particularly noteworthy, with its 26 steps, each well-constructed with brick platforms. Beneath the stupa, three habitational layers yielded pottery, animal bones, and charcoal, indicating occupation as early as the 2nd century BCE.

Nearly 20 burnt-brick temples have also been discovered displaying advanced architectural features like garbhagriha, antarala and mandapa, richly embellished with terracotta depictions of deities such as Ganesha, Durga, Sarasvati, and Kali.

An octagonal Shiva temple of unique design suggests regional innovation.

Overall, the findings portray Vadagokugiri as a flourishing, multi-religious, and well-planned ancient township of north-eastern India.”

