BSF Meghalaya and local police seize huge quantity of sugar at international border

SHILLONG: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya and local police in a joint operation seized a huge quantity of sugar at the International Border, stated a press release from HQs Meghalaya Frontier BSF Shillong on Monday.

In a combined effort to curb illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya Frontier and Meghalaya Police successfully seized a huge quantity of sugar from the bordering area of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday.

Based on specific information, BSF troops from the 200 Battalion, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, conducted a joint operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border. During the operation, 42,300 kg of sugar worth more than Rs 16 lakh were recovered from an abandoned house located near the International border, the press release stated further.

The seized sugar bags were handed over to the Rongra police station for further action. In another operation, Seema Praharis of 193 Batallion BSF seized clothing items i.e. sarees, worth more than Rs 3 lakh, while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi hills, Meghalaya, the press release added. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

