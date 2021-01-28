BSF Meghalaya Frontier celebrates 72nd Republic Day

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at various Battalion/Sector located in Shillong, Tura, Mawpat. Hardeep Singh, Inspector General, BSF Frontier hoisted the National Flag at the Frontier HQs here.



Wishing the BSF men and their families, he exhorted the personnel to be more vigilant and remain alert on the border to prevent any kind of anti-national activities and border crimes.

All the Sector HQrs and Battalion HQrs under Meghalaya Frontier also celebrated the occasion. Sweets were exchanged between the BSF and the BGB Bangladesh on the Indo-Bangladesh Border of Meghalaya, stated a release.

