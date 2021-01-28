Narcotics worth lakhs recovered in Mizoram; two detained

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered 24 grams of heroin No-4, in general area Khatla South, Aizawl on 27 January 2021.



The operation was carried out by the joint team based on specific information.

The approximate market value of the recovered heroin is 9,60,000. Two individuals have been detained in this regard.

The ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border, stated a release of the Assam Rifles, adding that such operations will continue.



