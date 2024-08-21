Meghalaya: BSF Nabbed Three Bangladeshi Nationals Along Border

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) in the Meghalaya sector on Monday nabbed three Bangladeshi nationals on the international border. According to a press statement from the BSF, in a well-planned operation on Monday, the vigilant troops successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. During the operation, three Bangladeshi nationals, two males and one female, along with three Indian facilitators, were apprehended.

According to the BSF, amidst the ongoing unrest and deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, its troops in Meghalaya have heightened surveillance and intensified border domination along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings and ensure national security. The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices, have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three Congress MLAs Join National People’s Party

Also Watch: