BSF Meghalaya seizes cattle, sugar, and cosmetic items along India-Bangladesh border

SHILLONG: Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya foiled smuggling attempts and seized cattle, sugar and cosmetic items along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a press release from BSF Meghalaya stated on Wednesday.

In different operations, conducted on May 7, 2024, alert troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted illegal smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by seizing cattle, sugar and cosmetic items worth more than Rs 15 Lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh through the International border of Meghalaya, the press release stated further.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops of 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a huge quantity of cosmetic items along the Indo-Bangladesh border of the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The confiscated cosmetic item was handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary legal action. In another operation, BSF troops of 193 Bn BSF rescued 08 cattle from the border area of BOP Dulainala while being smuggled to Bangladesh, according to the press release.

Apart from the above operations, BSF troops of 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya in collaboration with Meghalaya police seized a large cache of sugar, which had been stockpiled in an abandoned house near the International border of South Garo Hills. The seized sugar was handed over to Police Station Rongra for further action, the press release stated. (ANI)

